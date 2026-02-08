'Forced Into Prostitution': 22-Year-Old Woman Commits Suicide Over Harassment by Husband, In-Laws in Karnataka’s Bidar

'Forced Into Prostitution': 22-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide After Harassment by Husband, In-laws in Karnataka's Bidar | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old married woman allegedly committed suicide following the continuous harassment by her in-laws and husband, including pressure to engage in prostitution, in Karnataka's Basavakalyan town of Bidar district.

The deceased has been identified as Anjanabai Shekhar Patil, a native of Bhalki who was married to Shekhar Patil of Basavakalyan in 2022 and was the mother of an 11-month-old baby.

The incident took place at a residence in OM Layout, located near the Basavakalyan bus stand.

‘Mentally harassed, forced into prostitution’ by In Laws, Husband

According to the complaint, Anjanabai was subjected to daily harassment after her marriage, was mentally tortured and allegedly pressured to engage in prostitution.

Advertisement

The victim’s father, Vijaykumar, alleged that his daughter was harassed and abused by her husband and in-laws, who forced her to maintain illicit relationships.

Based on the complaint, Basavakalyan City Police registered a case on the 6th of this month.

Advertisement

A case has been filed against the deceased’s husband, Shekhar Patil, and two other family members.