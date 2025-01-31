‘Forced To Lick Toilet Seat, Head Shoved…’: Kerala Teen's Suicide After Ragging In School Sparks Outrage on Internet

Kochi: In a distressing incident, a 15-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after he faced severe bullying at his school in Ernakulam, as per media reports.

The incident came to light after the teen's mother filed a complaint against the school authorities. in her complaint, the mother accused the school of trying to cover up the relentless bullying and ragging her son faced on the school premises.

She also alleged that the boy was subjected to extreme physical and verbal abuse at the school and on the school bus, forcing him to take the extreme step.

The mother also shared an Instagram post sharing the details. According to the post, the mother alleged that on the last day her son, Mihir, was forcefully taken to the washroom, made to lick a toilet seat and had his head in the toilet while it was flushed. The mother alleged that Mihir was bullied for his skin colour.

The post also stated that after the news of Mihir's death broke, a screenshot of a chat stating, "f**k n***a he actually died" circulated."

The post has over 85,000 likes in 15 hours. Reacting strongly to the incident, netizens slammed the school premises over the humiliation faced by the teen.

A user said, "If they are old enough for these actions, they are old enough to face the consequences and be held accountable."

"This is absolutely horrifying and the school is 100% to be blamed. Schools that bully their students for going out post school ours with parental permission fail to acknowledge such criminal activity going within their walls. Ofcourse, to protect their image and star ratings, they hide these and continue to bully children for petty things that don’t even matter," another user commented.