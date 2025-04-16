Forced To Read Namaz: Over 150 Students of Chhattisgarh's Guru Ghasidas University Make Big Claim

Bilaspur: Several Hindu students of the Guru Ghasidas University have alleged NSS coordinator and program officer for forcing them to read namaz in the campus during a camp.

According to the students, the camp was organised from March 26 to April 1. A total of 159 students of the University participated in the camp.

Out of them, only 4 of them were Muslim students while the rest were Hindus. The students have alleged that on March 30, during the Eid festival, all the students were forced to read namaz.

One of the students who registered a complaint alleged that the students were called during the time between 6-7 AM, which is the time Yoga and were made to read namaz. The complainant further mentioned that when they objected to this, they were threatened.

He also accused NSS coordinator and program officer of indulging in activities to brainwash students and demanded an action against them. He said that the staff members should focus on teaching students and not for indulging in these activities.

Speaking in the matter, Bilaspur SP Rajnesh Singh informed that the students have lodged a written complaint in Koni police station.

“Some students yesterday at around 11:30 pm registered a compalint in this matter. The University has also formed a fact-finding committee to find out what has actually happened. The police on its level will also conduct an inquiry into this matter,” Bilaspur SP Rajnesh Singh said.