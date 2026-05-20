Ulhasnagar ‘Love Jihad’ Shocker: Woman Alleges Husband Hid Identity, ‘Forced To Convert, Wear Burqa, Eat Beef’ After Marriage

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a young woman from Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar has alleged that a man concealed his real identity, married her under a Hindu name and later allegedly pressured her to adopt Islamic religious customs after marriage.

According to police, a case has been registered against the woman’s husband, his parents and two brothers under various sections of the law.

Authorities have arrested Imran Sheikh along with his two brothers, while further investigation into the matter remains underway.

Woman Says Man Introduced Himself as ‘Vijay’

According to the complaint filed by the woman, the accused allegedly introduced himself to her as “Vijay” and developed a romantic relationship with her.

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The woman alleged that after the wedding, she was taken to Bihar, where she discovered that her husband's real name was Imran Sheikh, not "Vijay" as he had introduced himself.

The complainant has accused the man of allegedly hiding his identity before marriage.

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Accused arrested

Further, the woman alleged that after reaching Bihar, she was pressured to adopt Muslim religious customs.

She also claimed that she was forced to wear a burqa, hijab and was also reportedly pressured to consume beef.

The woman additionally claimed that she was subjected to mental harassment and derogatory remarks against Hindu deities.

Officials said they are currently examining all aspects of the case, including the allegations made by the complainant and the sequence of events leading up to the marriage and subsequent dispute.