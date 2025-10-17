Forces First Conclave: Stage Set For India’s Most High-Profile And Impactful Military Conclave | Image: Republic

The stage is set for India's biggest and most impactful military conclave, 'Forces First Conclave: Living In The Era Of Global Conflicts', presented by India's biggest news channel, Republic TV.

The event will be held on October 18 from 9:00 AM at Ashoka Hall, Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. The event is presented by Kalyani and the celebration partner is Radico.

The forum promises to bring together a diverse array of dignitaries from the field of defence, along with other influential voices, including India's well-known diplomats, to discuss matters of national interest.

At this high-profile conclave, guests and dignitaries will address pertinent questions directly related to national security and India's defence capabilities.

The Welcome Remarks will be delivered by Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. The Keynote Address will be delivered by Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi.

Featured Speakers

The distinguished list of speakers includes:

-Baba N Kalyani, Chairman & MD, Bharat Forge Ltd

-Dipti Mohil Chawla, Additional Secretary, Department of Defence

-Gen Manoj Pande

-Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

-Vice Admiral AN Pramod

-Maj Gen G. D. Bakshi

-Ambassador Veena Sikri

-Ambassador Meera Shankar

Other senior leaders include Lt General Devendra Sharma, Lt Gen Ajay Chandpuria, Lt Gen MU Nair, Lt Gen Anil Kumar Bhatt, Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, Lt Gen Raj Shukla, Brigadier Sushil Tanwar, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal Diptendu Choudhury, Lt Gen Dushyant Singh, and Lt Gen Sumer Ivan D'Cunha.

The concluding remarks will be delivered by Major General RPS Bhadauria.

Panel Discussion Themes

During the event, there will be various panel discussions on critical themes, including:

-‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

-‘India’s Place in the Rapidly Changing World Order’

-‘Lessons Learnt from Land Domain Conflicts’

-‘Lessons from Active Theaters: Eastern Europe to West Asia’

-‘Safeguarding National And Regional Maritime Interest in an Increasingly Complex Operational Environment’

-'Multi-Domain Operations: A New Way of Warfighting’

-‘Cyber Warfare: The Invisible Frontline’

-‘Space Warfare: The Strategic High Ground’

-‘Contours of a Likely Future Conflict Between India and Pakistan’

-'Border Management to Battlespace Readiness’

-‘Theaterisation: A Pre-Condition for Managing Future Warfare’

-‘Managing the Immediate Neighbourhood Dynamics’

-‘Strategic Partnership in the Extended Region’

-‘Counterintelligence and the Importance of Human Intelligence in Today’s Times’

-‘Major Lessons from Operation Sindoor’

-‘Air Space Control: Managing the Challenges’

-‘Grey Zone Warfare & Disinformation as a Threat of Conflict’

-‘Air Littoral: Managing the Challenges’

This one-of-a-kind event promises to offer deep insights into India's defence sector through meaningful dialogue with eminent speakers, with the aim of inspiring a new generation of leaders to contribute to the welfare of the nation.

Live Streaming