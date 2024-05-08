Advertisement

Srinagar: Days after an ambush attack on Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Poonch, security forces have identified three terrorists behind series of ambush attacks carried out in Jammu and Kashmir's twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch. The terrorists have been captured moving between woods of Rajouri and Poonch by security forces in last couple of months which establishes that they are moving to and fro in these two districts after the attacks.

3 Terrorists Behind IAF Convoy Attack

A senior official in a Central Agency has informed Republic that one of the terrorist has been identified as Abu Hamza and is the one who carried out killing of government employee Mohd Razaq in Shahdra Shareef area of Rajouri on April 22. Abu Hamza, seemingly the leader of this group operates US made M4 assault rifle while other one has been identified as Fauji, he is said to be former Pakistan Army commando who is using AK rifle with steel piercing bullets during the ambush attack. The third terrorist has also been captured in the cameras while moving in the forest and is codenamed 'Adun'. Searches are underway in the area to neutralise these terrorists.

Terrorists Escaped Poonch 36 Hrs After IAF Convoy Attack

Group of terrorists headed by Abu Hamza escaped the forests of Poonch district and are believed to be hiding somewhere on the borders of Rajouri-Poonch, said an officer part of the operations. "It was on May 6 morning that such inputs started flowing regarding movement of terrorists out of Poonch district, it was followed by interception of satellite communications by unknown sources which further corroborated the inputs generated on May 6 morning. The poster released by People's Anti Fascist Front at around 7.30 PM on May 6 was the final confirmation for forces that terrorists have escaped from the initial cordon", he added.

Forces Detained Over 50 Linked to Lashkar for Questioning

Security forces in Poonch have detained more than 50 people linked to terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Those detained include having past links with the terror group, directly and indirect. Now the agencies are probing those detained for possible support to terrorists who carried out attack on the IAF convoy on May 4 in which one Air Warrior Corporal Vikky Pahade made the supreme sacrifice. However the agencies say that new modus operandi hints that even those Over Ground Workers (OGWs) who know terrorists by face aren't aware of their other associates as terrorists have kept things close to their chest.