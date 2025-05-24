Foreign Cargo Ship Capsizes In Middle Of Sea off Kochi Coast, 21 Crew Members Rescued

New Delhi: A foreign cargo ship with 24 crew members capsized in the middle of sea off Kochi coast. The ship with multiple cargo containers was supposed to reach Kochi by 10 pm on Saturday.

According to reports, out of the 24 crew members onboard, 21 of them have been rescued by the Indian coast guard. Reports have also suggested that the containers on the cargo ship may have been containing some dangerous material, as authorities advised sailors not to venture near the sinking vessel.

The Indian Coast Guard in Mumbai has reported receiving a distress alert regarding the Liberia-flagged container vessel MSC ELSA 3, which has developed a 26-degree list approximately 38 nautical miles southwest of Kochi.

The vessel departed from Vizhinjam Port on May 23, 2025, bound for Kochi, with an estimated arrival time of May 24, 2025.

The Coast Guard is actively coordinating rescue operations, deploying nearby ships and aircraft to monitor the situation and assist.

Out of the 24 crew members on board, 21 have been rescued. To support the evacuation, additional liferafts have been deployed near the listing vessel.

The Directorate General of Shipping, in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard, has issued urgent directives to the ship's managers to initiate salvage operations, stabilising the vessel and mitigating further risks.