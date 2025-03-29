Foreign Funds, Salaries In Lakhs to Girls: Noida Couple's Porn Racket Busted, ED Unveils Shocking Rs 15.66 Crore Illegal Fund

Noida: A shocking case of an online pornography racket has been unearthed in Noida, with a couple accused of exploiting young women and amassing a fortune through foreign funding. According to the investigating officials, Ujjwal Kishore and his wife Neelu Srivastava allegedly ran a sophisticated operation, luring models with promises of lucrative salaries and exploiting them for their own gain. During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that the couple shockingly received Rs 15.66 crore foreign funding from a Cyprus-based company.

The couple's operation, which had been running for five years, involved recruiting models through social media platforms, primarily Facebook. They created a page named 'echato dot com' offering modeling opportunities with promises of salaries ranging from Rs 1 to 2 lakh per month. Many women from the Delhi-NCR region were lured through these advertisements and were offered participation in the pornography racket.

Foreign Funding and Money Laundering

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation revealed that the couple received foreign funding amounting to Rs 15.66 crore from a Cyprus-based company named Technius Limited. The funds were transferred through bank transactions, with the couple misrepresenting the purpose codes to show them as payments for advertising and market research. The ED also discovered a bank account in the Netherlands where Rs 7 crore had been transferred by Technius Limited.

Couple's Previous Involvement in Similar Racket

Ujjwal Kishore, the main accused, was previously involved in a similar racket in Russia before relocating to India and starting this operation with his wife. The couple's experience and expertise in running such operations are evident in the sophistication and scale of their racket.

ED's Investigation and Findings

The ED raided the couple's Noida home and found a professional webcam studio set up to broadcast content found on adult streaming platforms like OnlyFans. Three women were found working on the premises during the raid and were connected online at the time. The ED recorded their statements and discovered that the models performed tasks based on the payments made by customers. The revenue split was heavily skewed in favour of the couple, with 75 per cent of the earnings retained by them and only 25 per cent shared with the models.

