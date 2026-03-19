Foreign Mercenaries' Training Plot: NIA Probes Suspected Sleeper Cells in Northeast After Arrest of US Mercenary & 6 Ukrainians

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a probe into suspected sleeper cells operating in India's border areas, particularly in the Northeast, amid revelations from the recent arrest of American national Matthew Aaron VanDyke and six Ukrainian citizens.

The investigation is examining the potential role of local support networks that may have facilitated the activities of these foreign individuals. Sources suggest that foreign mercenaries, including those now in custody, maintained contacts with local associates in Manipur and Mizoram--states sharing porous borders with Myanmar. These connections allegedly enabled unauthorized movements, logistical aid, and coordination in restricted zones.

Further details emerging from the NIA's FIR and ongoing inquiries suggest that some of these foreign operatives had also traveled to Andhra Pradesh, raising questions about the geographical spread of the network and possible reconnaissance or support activities beyond the Northeast.

The case centers on allegations that the accused--VanDyke, an American associated with the Sons of Liberty International (a group providing military training in conflict zones), and the six Ukrainians--entered India on tourist visas, bypassed required Protected Area Permits in Mizoram, illegally crossed into Myanmar, and engaged in training ethnic armed groups (EAGs) there. These groups are suspected of links to banned insurgent organizations in India's Northeast. The activities reportedly included drone warfare training, assembly and operation of drones, jamming technology, and facilitation of drone consignments imported from Europe via India for use by such groups.

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A Delhi court, citing grave national security implications, recently granted 11 days of police custody to the seven accused following their production at Patiala House Court. The court observed that the matter transcends routine immigration violations, involving conspiracy under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), potential weapons supply, training support, and use of advanced technologies with direct bearing on India's security.

The NIA emphasized the need for custodial interrogation to unravel the full conspiracy, analyze digital evidence, and identify additional associates. The agency is actively investigating a wider transnational network, including possible sleeper modules in border regions that could provide sustained local backing for such operations.

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Sons of Liberty International issued a statement on the detention of its founder, Matthew VanDyke: “We are awaiting more details from appointed attorney and NIA in Delhi. We are in communication with the US State Dept which is aware of Matthew’s detention and is in contact with local authorities in India.”