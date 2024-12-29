Foreign Minister Deuba Remembers Ex-PM Manmohan Singh as 'True Friend of Nepal'

Kathmandu: Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba on Sunday paid tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, acknowledging his contributions to Nepal's democracy and development. She described Singh as a visionary and democratic leader who played a pivotal role in fostering cooperation between the two nations.

Singh, who served as India's prime minister from 2004 to 2014, passed away in Delhi on Thursday at the age of 92.

Writing in the condolence book at the Indian Embassy in Nepal, Foreign Minister Deuba expressed profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences over Singh's demise, according to a statement from her secretariat.

“Late Singh was a visionary, democratic leader, and a true friend of Nepal,” she wrote.

Recalling the cooperation extended by him for Nepal's democracy and development, she said that Nepalese people will always remember the late Singh.

“In his demise, Nepal has lost a true friend and a well-wisher,” she added.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli had expressed grief over Singh’s demise.

“Former prime minister of friendly nation India, renowned economist, and my dear friend Dr Manmohan Singh has passed away at the age of 92. I recall our discussions on matters related to mutual interest between Nepal and India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the late Manmohan Singh,” Oli wrote on Facebook and also shared a photograph with Singh.