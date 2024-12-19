Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Visit Mauritius Amid Talks on Chagos Islands

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will embark on a three-day trip to Mauritius beginning Friday against the backdrop of the new Mauritian Prime Minister proposing to reopen talks with the UK over Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean.

It will be the first high-level engagement between India and Mauritius after the formation of the new government headed by Navinchandra Ramgoolam in the island nation.

Misri's visit is reflective of the priority India attaches to its relation with Mauritius, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, announcing the trip.

It is understood that the issue relating to the Chagos Islands deal may figure during Misri's visit to Port Louis, the capital city of Mauritius.

In October, the UK had announced its decision to hand over the sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius after more than half a century under a historic agreement.

Under the deal, sealed during tenure of previous Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth, the UK would give up sovereignty over Chagos Islands but would maintain a 99-year lease over the UK-US military airbase on the largest island, Diego Garcia.

Following the announcement of the deal, India welcomed it.

Sources in the Indian government had said that New Delhi played a "quiet but important role" in firming up the agreement between the UK and Mauritius.

Diego Garcia is a major military base for the US and the UK as it has frontline warships and long-range bomber aircraft in the atoll.

Ramgoolam, who became prime minister last month, said on Tuesday that he was reopening negotiations because the current deal would not produce the benefits that his country could expect.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will be on an official visit to Mauritius from December 20-22," the MEA said.

"The visit marks the first high-level bilateral engagement between India and Mauritius after the formation of the new government in Mauritius led by Navinchandra Ramgoolam, PM of Mauritius," it said.

Ramgoolam's four-party coalition registered a landslide victory in the elections last month.

"The visit is a continuation of the regular high level exchanges between the two countries and reflects the priority India attaches to its relation with Mauritius under its Vision SAGAR, Africa Forward policy and commitment to Global South," the MEA said in a statement.

India rolled out its SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision around nine years ago with a view to ensure peace and security in the Indian Ocean.

"India and Mauritius share age-old ties rooted in shared history, culture and tradition and encompasses cooperation across several sectors," the MEA said.

"The visit will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties with Mauritius," it said.