Forged Letter Row Intensifies Tamil Nadu Power Tussle As AMMK Files Police Complaint Against Vijay’s TVK

Chennai: Amidst efforts to form Tamil Nadu’s next government, the police developments took a sharp turn after the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) filed a police complaint against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). In its complaint, the AMMK alleged that Vijay’s party had circulated a forged letter to falsely show support from AMMK’s only MLA, Kamaraj S. The police complaint added another flashpoint to an ongoing power tussle between the two outfits, with both sides vying for crucial numbers in a fractured Assembly.

According to sources, tensions erupted after the TVK released a video late in the evening showing Kamaraj purportedly drafting a letter of support for the party. In the footage, distributed via news agency ANI and shared by the TVK leaders, the MLA was seen writing the document while allegedly saying he was backing TVK with the consent of AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. The TVK insisted that the clip proved Kamaraj had “voluntarily and happily” extended his support, accusing Dhinakaran of spreading “false news and misinformation” by later denying any such endorsement.

However, AMMK has stood firm, with Dhinakaran claiming that the TVK had presented a “forged xerox copy” of a support letter to the Tamil Nadu Governor and vowed criminal action. “This is forgery we will file a criminal complaint,” he said, maintaining that his party’s backing remains with the AIADMK. The dispute has turned Kamaraj into the centre of the political battle, with each camp releasing competing claims as Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar weighs who to invite to form the government.

Dhinakaran Presents MLA To Governor, Backs Palaniswami For CM

Earlier, hours before the police complaint, Dhinakaran appeared at Lok Bhavan with Kamaraj to meet the Governor, formally extending AMMK’s support to AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s bid for power. The appearance was a direct rebuttal to speculation earlier in the day that Kamaraj was “missing” and possibly vulnerable to political poaching amid the intense race for numbers. By presenting the MLA in person, Dhinakaran sought to quash suggestions that the AMMK had drifted towards the TVK.

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Emerging from the meeting, Dhinakaran reiterated that AMMK remained aligned with the AIADMK and the NDA, declaring Palaniswami the alliance’s chief ministerial face. “Our CM candidate is Palaniswami,” he said, adding that outreach to other parties was underway to consolidate the AIADMK’s claim. He accused TVK of concealing facts and fabricating support, while the TVK countered that it had “no need to bargain or negotiate with anyone” to stake its claim.

Shifting Alliance Complicated Numbers Game

The controversy over Kamaraj’s letter has morphed from a ‘missing MLA’ episode into a political standoff that could decide who takes office. Vijay had earlier met the Governor and is understood to have submitted signatures from 116 MLAs, placing TVK just shy of the majority mark. Sources suggested that he was initially lined up to be sworn in as CM on Saturday, but uncertainty grew when key letters of support did not materialise.

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The situation was further muddied after the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) reportedly distanced itself from claims that it was backing the TVK, while a crucial letter from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi was delayed. The sources indicated that the VCK had entered tough negotiations and was seeking the Deputy Chief Minister’s post, further complicating the alliance arithmetic.