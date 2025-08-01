Former ATS Officer Mehmood Mujawar’s Explosive Reveal On Malegaon Blast Case Probe: 'Was Picked To Get Mohan Bhagwat And Fabricate Evidence'

In a major revelation in the Malegaon blast case investigation, former Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officer Mehmood Mujawar accused former Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh of pressuring him to fabricate evidence and arrest RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Mujawar alleged that he was punished by Singh for refusing to follow the "saffron terror" narrative in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The script was to pin the blame on Sadhvi Pragya, Lt Col Prasad Purohit and the RSS leadership, he revealed.

"Saffron terrorism is not in our blood. Everyone knows this. I was given a gun and sent to Nagpur to arrest Mohan Bhagwat. They chose me to go pick up Mohan Bhagwat because I was a Muslim and had the reputation of having no nonsense approach. I went to Nagpur for it but did not comply," the former ATS official said in an exclusive interview with Republic, reacting to the acquittal of all accused, including Sadhvi Pragya, in the Malegaon blast case.

"I was ordered to fabricate evidence and arrest RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat during the Malegaon probe. My refusal led to my suspension," he added.

Mujawar, who was part of the ATS team investigating the case, also accused Param Bir Singh of eliminating witnesses and accused individuals to support the narrative of saffron terror. He claimed to have proof that two witnesses were eliminated.

Expressing relief, Mujawar stated that the NIA Mumbai court's verdict upheld the truth and dismissed the false narrative constructed by the ATS.

Alleging that the probe was shrouded in secrecy, he told Republic, "I revealed things that were kept under wraps. Param Bir Singh operated covertly, but justice was delivered in court."

When asked about his role in the ATS, Mujawar said, "My tasks required me to travel across the country, including to Indore, Bhopal, Ajmer, Mumbai, and Nagpur. I was funded through the ATS secret fund, and ten police personnel accompanied me during the investigation."

He further elaborated, "When Param Bir Singh realized I knew their secrets, he tried to suppress me. False cases were filed against me, and I was defamed. I stayed silent at the time because I feared for my life. They would have killed me otherwise."

Addressing claims that absconding accused individuals, Ramji Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange, were killed but presented as alive, Mujawar said, "I visited their houses after they were killed. They were falsely presented as alive in the chargesheet."

"When I opposed these actions and demanded my pending payments for six to seven months in writing, they retaliated by filing cases against me. They killed them but claimed they were alive in the chargesheet. I am speaking the truth," he revealed.

"Param Bir Singh deserves to be jailed for this conspiracy, I have named him on record in Courts. I have proof of Param Bir Singh giving me the tasks - to fabricate evidence and arrest Mohan Bhagwat," the anguished former ATS officer said.