Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi Seeks Transfer of IRCTC Corruption Case

New Delhi: Rabri Devi has moved a transfer application in the IRCTC corruption case. The court is likely to hear the petition on Tuesday, 25 November. This case is at the stage of Prosecution evidence. In this case, Lalu Prasad and Tejaswi Yadav are also accused.

This case is at the stage of Prosecution evidence after framing of charges. The application is likely to be heard by the Principal District and Session judge on Tuesday.

The Rouse Avenue court on October 13 framed charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and others for criminal conspiracy and other offences under the IRCTC hotel corruption case.

This case pertains to alleged corruption in the tendering process for two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri during the tenure of Lalu Prasad Yadav as Railway Minister. Special judge (CBI) Vishal Gogne had framed charges against Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav, and other accused.

The court had framed charges under different sections for cheating, conspiracy, and corruption-related offences. However, all the accused are charged with criminal conspiracy.

The order was pronounced in the open court, and a detailed order is to be uploaded by the court. The court said that there is sufficient ground to frame charges against all 14 accused persons.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has pleaded not guilty and said he will face the trial. Rabri Devi and Tejaswi Yadav are charged with Section 420, 120 B of IPC for the offence of cheating and conspiracy. They denied the charge and said they will face the trial.

On September 24, the court had directed all the accused persons to appear in person. This case concerns allegations of corruption in the allotment of maintenance work for IRCTC hotel tenders during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure. The Court had reserved the order on May 29 after hearing submissions by the counsel for the investigation agency and for the accused persons on a day-to-day basis.

On March 1, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had concluded its arguments on charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav, former Minister Prem Chand Gupta and other accused persons. There are 14 accused in this case.

The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for CBI argued that the accused committed corruption and conspiracy in the allotment of two IRCTC hotel maintenance contracts.

SPP D P Singh, along with Advocate Manu Mishra, had argued that there was Corruption and conspiracy in the allotment of maintenance contracts for two hotels of IRCTC to a private company.

There is sufficient material to frame a charge against all accused persons, the CBI said. This case is connected with the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister during 2004-2009.

It is alleged that the maintenance contract of two IRCTC hotels, namely BNR Ranchi and BNR Puri to Sujata Hotel, a private firm owned by Vinay Kochar.

The CBI has alleged that in return for this deal, Lalu Prasad Yadav got three acres of prime land through a benami company.

On July 7, 2017, the CBI filed an FIR against Lalu. The agency also raided 12 locations linked to Lalu and his family members in Patna, New Delhi, Ranchi and Gurgaon.

On the other hand, it was submitted on behalf of Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav that there is no material to frame charges against him in the IRCTC corruption case, and he deserves discharge in this case.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, counsel for Lalu Prasad Yadav, argued that there are no irregularities on Lalu Prasad Yadav's part. The tender was awarded fairly. There is insufficient material to frame charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav. He deserved to be discharged of the charges.