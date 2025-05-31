Former Colombian President Supports India, Condemns Pakistan’s State-Sponsored Terrorism

New Delhi: Former Colombian President César Gaviria publicly supports India and condemns Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorism on behalf of Colombia’s opposition and the Liberal Party, the country’s largest political party.

Former Colombian President Supports India, Condemns Pakistan

Member of Parliament Milind Deora part of India's all party delegation to Columbia shared a social media post, highlighting that former Colombian President César Gaviria made a statement on behalf of Colombia’s opposition and the Liberal Party, the country’s largest political party, unequivocally condemning Pakistan and state-sponsored terrorism.

Colombia earlier today had issued a pro-Pakistan statement following India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. This stance had disappointed Indian officials.

Deora's tweet arranging discussions with Gaviria, ensures that Colombia’s largest political party formally condemned Pakistan’s role in state-sponsored terrorism. This shows India's diplomatic reach, strengthening global awareness of cross-border terrorism and reinforcing India’s efforts to counter it.