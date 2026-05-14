Former Cricketer Yograj Singh, Yuvraj Singh's Father, Booked for 'Derogatory' Remarks Against Women

Chandigarh: Former Indian cricketer and actor Yograj Singh, who is cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father, has been booked by Chandigarh Police following outrage over his alleged derogatory remarks against women in a viral video clip from a web series.

According to police sources, an FIR was registered at Sector 36 Police Station under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 62A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The case stems from a clip that gained widespread traction on social media platforms, prompting strong public criticism and calls for legal action.

The remarks, made during the web series, were widely condemned for being offensive and derogatory towards women. Several social media users and netizens flagged the video, leading to the formal complaint and subsequent registration of the case.

A senior police official confirmed that the matter is under active investigation, with further details expected to emerge in the coming days.

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Yograj Singh, known for his playing days with the Indian cricket team in the early 1980s and later for his appearances in Punjabi and Hindi films, has not issued any public statement on the development so far.

This is the latest instance of celebrities facing legal scrutiny over content shared or featured in digital media.