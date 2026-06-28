Former Delhi DGHS Dr Vatsala Agarwal Arrested In Multi-Crore Medical Procurement Scam

New Delhi: The Delhi Government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Saturday arrested former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Vatsala Agarwal in connection with an alleged multi-crore corruption case involving irregularities in the procurement of medicines, surgical supplies and medical equipment worth several hundred crores of rupees.

According to the ACB, the case centres on alleged manipulation of tender specifications, procedural violations and large-scale financial irregularities in procurements carried out by the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), which functions under the Directorate General of Health Services.

Investigators suspect that the alleged irregularities caused significant financial loss to the public exchequer.

The probe was initiated after the Directorate of Vigilance flagged suspicious transactions and possible violations in the procurement process.

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Subsequently, the Delhi Government granted approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, to investigate the alleged financial and administrative irregularities.

Dr Agarwal's arrest comes days after the ACB apprehended Dr Vijay Kumar Ranga, also referred to as Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, who was in charge of the Central Procurement Agency.

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A Delhi court later remanded him to four days of police custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

Officials said the investigation is focused on alleged manipulation of tender conditions and procurement procedures involving medicines, surgical consumables and medical equipment purchased through the CPA.

Reacting to the development, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government follows a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and has directed officials to ensure a fair, transparent and time-bound investigation.

She asserted that safeguarding every penny of taxpayers' money is the government's responsibility and that misuse of public funds will not be tolerated.