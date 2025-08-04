Former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain Gets Clean Chit by CBI in PWD Recruitment Corruption Case | Image: file

New Delhi: AAP leader and former Delhi minister and Satyendar Jain has been given a clean chit by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the 2019 PWD recruitment corruption case. Delhi's Rouse Avenue court accepted the CBI’s closure report, citing lack of evidence, no violation of law, and no financial loss to the government.

The case raised after allegations that Jain irregularly hired a 17-member consultant team for the Public Works Department, bypassing standard recruitment protocols.

The CBI’s four-year investigation concluded that the hiring was justified due to urgent departmental needs, and the process was transparent and merit-based, with no undue advantage or personal gain.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh remarked that “suspicion cannot replace proof,” and found no material to suggest criminal conspiracy or corruption.