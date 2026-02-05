Former India Envoy To UK 'Categorically' Denies Links to Jeffrey Epstein Amid Social Media Rumours

Former Indian diplomat Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha, who served as India’s High Commissioner to the UK from 2016 to 2018, has denied any connection with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein amid social media rumours linking him to the controversial Epstein Island.

"It has come to my notice that there are some tweets circulating on social media linking a YK Sinha to the ghastly and condemnable activities at Epstein Island. I was High Commissioner of India to the UK from 2016 till 2018. The person mentioned in the tweet is not me and I categorically deny any links with Jeffrey Epstein," Sinha told ANI.

This comes after the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday dismissed the references made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel in 2017 in an email that is purportedly part of the recently released Epstein Files. The MEA dubbed the reference as the trashy ruminations of a convicted criminal.

"We have seen reports of an email message from the so-called Epstein files that has a reference to the Prime Minister and his visit to Israel. Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister's official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The US Department of Justice recently released a major batch of investigative material linked to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, making public more than three million pages of records along with over 2,000 videos and around 180,000 images.

Epstein died by apparent suicide in a New York jail cell in August 2019, a month after being indicted on federal sex trafficking charges. He had earlier served 13 months in custody in Florida following a controversial plea deal in 2008.