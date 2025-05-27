Former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad Hospitalised Amid All-Party Delegation Visit to Kuwait

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was hospitalised on Tuesday after falling ill during an all-party delegation visit to Kuwait. Azad is part of a high-profile delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, which aims to convey India’s firm stance against terrorism and address the Pakistan-linked security concerns on the global stage.

BJP MP Baijayant Panda Provides Update on Azad’s Health

Baijayant Panda, the delegation leader, shared a health update on Azad through a post on X (formerly Twitter), assuring the public that Azad is "stable" and receiving medical attention.

"Halfway into our delegation’s tour, Shri @ghulamnazad has had to be admitted to hospital. He is stable, under medical supervision, and will be undergoing some tests and procedures. His contributions to the meetings in Bahrain and Kuwait were highly impactful, and he is disappointed at being bedridden," said Panda.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, in a post, shared that even in the hospital, Azad was deeply emotional about his inability to continue the tour. "Despite his ill health, he accepted to be a part of the delegation for the country. Even today, when we met him in the hospital, his eyes were filled with tears. It is difficult to find such politicians in today’s times. We wish him a speedy recovery," Dubey wrote.

Delegation Continues Its Mission in Saudi Arabia