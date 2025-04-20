Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash Found Dead at Bengaluru Home, Murder Suspected

The former police chief’s wife, Pallavi, informed the police about the incident. However, police sources said she initially refused to open the door. | Image: X

New Delhi: Former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Bengaluru's HSR Layout on Sunday, said reports. He was 68.

Blood-Stained Crime Scene, Injuries on Body

According to the police, Om Prakash’s body was discovered on the ground floor of his three-storey house with visible injuries and blood spread across the floor.

Initial reports indicate he was stabbed, possibly with a knife. The body has been sent for autopsy to determine the exact cause and time of death.

The former police chief’s wife, Pallavi, informed the police about the incident. However, police sources said she initially refused to open the door when officers arrived.

Both Pallavi and the couple’s daughter are currently being questioned in connection with the case.

Police suspect that a family member may be involved in the murder, according to a report by news agency PTI. Investigators have noted that there was a major quarrel reported within the family approximately 10 days ago.

Who Was Om Prakas?

Om Prakash, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the 1981 batch, served in several key roles during his career. He was appointed Karnataka’s DGP in March 2015 and previously held positions including Director General of Fire and Emergency Services and the Home Guards. He retired in 2017.

Originally from Piprasi village in Champaran, Bihar, Om Prakash held a Master’s degree in Geology.