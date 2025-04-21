Former Karnataka DGP Omprakash Murder: What Exactly Happened on Sunday Afternoon? Chilling Details Emerge

New Delhi: Shocking new details have emerged in the murder of former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Omprakash, who was allegedly killed by his wife while he was having lunch at home. The crime, which has sent shockwaves through the city, took place in broad daylight and has raised several disturbing questions.

According to police sources, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon while Omprakash was seated at the dining table enjoying his lunch. His plate reportedly contained two types of fish, and there were no indications of any immediate tension.

However, things took a dark turn when his wife, Pallavi, allegedly picked a fight and, in a sudden act of violence, stabbed him with a knife.

The scene that greeted the investigators was harrowing. Omprakash was found lying in a pool of blood in the dining hall, and the half-eaten plate of food was recovered nearby, evidence of the gruesome attack that had occurred during an ordinary family meal.

Post-murder, both Pallavi and their daughter Kruthi reportedly went upstairs to their respective rooms. It was Pallavi who later called the police and confessed to the crime.

When police arrived at the residence, Kruthi allegedly created a commotion and locked herself inside her room, refusing to cooperate. Despite repeated calls, she did not open the door, forcing the police to break it down and detain her.

Pallavi has since surrendered and is currently being interrogated. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the shocking murder.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has termed the demise of Om Prakash as "unfortunate," and said that an investigation is underway.

"Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash has been murdered, they say by his wife. The investigation is on. Until and unless we get the investigation report, we cannot conclude anything. Once we get the report, we can say how the murder was committed. When I was the first time Home Minister in 2015, he was the DGP and worked with me. He was a very good man and officer. It is unfortunate," Parameshwara told reporters on Monday.