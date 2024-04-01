×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2023 at 21:01 IST

Former Maha minister Anil Parab moves HC against ED's money laundering case related to Dapoli resort

Parab also sought interim relief of no coercive action being taken against him pending the hearing of his plea.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
maharashtra
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Anil Parab on Monday moved Bombay High Court seeking to quash the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Sai Resort at Dapoli in Ratnagiri.

Parab also sought interim relief of no coercive action being taken against him pending the hearing of his plea.

A division bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite Dere will hear the plea on Tuesday.

Parab moved HC after ED arrested his business partner and aide Sadanand Kadam on March 10.

ED had claimed the value of the Dapoli land is around Rs 2.74 crore and on the said land the resort valued at Rs 7.46 crore was proceeds of crime.

Both Kadam and Parab had been questioned by the ED and they had appeared before the agency after being summoned.

According to the ED case, in 2011, Pune resident Vibhas Sathe purchased agriculture land at Dapoli and then sold the plot to Parab in 2017 for Rs 1.80 crore, although the sale deed was executed in 2019.

The agency claimed, out of total amount, Rs 80 lakh was paid in cash, which was handed over to Sathe by Kadam on behalf of Parab. Subsequently, Sai Resort was constructed on the plot and Parab sold it to Kadam.

ED alleged Parab and Kadam had made Sathe make an application to convert the land usage from agricultural to non-agricultural.

"Kadam had pressurised revenue department officials and obtained illegal permission on September 12, 2017," the ED said.

Apart from this, ED claimed "Kadam, in connivance with Parab, had caused detrimental damage to the environment by constructing Sai Resort".

The absence of any sewage and other municipal or such outlets for the safe discharge of effluents, owing to the illegal construction of the said resort, was causing great damage to the environment and ecology of the seashore, the ED has claimed. 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2023 at 21:01 IST

Business

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex high

a few seconds ago
Prestige Estates stocks surge

Prestige Estates shares

3 minutes ago
SBVP Protests in Puducherry

ABVP Puducherry Protest

5 minutes ago
Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa

Kolar Remains Painpoint

12 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Launches ‘One Note, One Vote’ campaign in MP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

14 minutes ago
EAM Jaishankar on Katchatheevu Issue

Jaishankar on Katchatheev

14 minutes ago
Thailand

World Bank on Thailand

16 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham...

Big B: Real Action Hero

24 minutes ago
Bengaluru Road Rage Incident

Bengaluru Road Rage

25 minutes ago
Four people have lost their lives and over 100 others are injured in the cyclone incident, said Jalpaiguri SP

Weather in Assam, WB

27 minutes ago
pappu yadav join congress

Pappu Yadav Adamant

28 minutes ago
JEE Mains admit card 2024 out

JEE Main admit card out

34 minutes ago
Education News

IISER Admissions 2024

35 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Fans on Dhoni's comeback

35 minutes ago
Chinese Yuan

Yuan weakens

37 minutes ago
Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171 poster

Thalaivar 171 Title

41 minutes ago
Bank of Japan

Japan's service sector

42 minutes ago
Semiconductor chip

China condemns US

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment12 hours ago

  2. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News12 hours ago

  3. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 13 hours ago

  4. Cream Roll Craving! Childhood Treat Gets Sweet Makeover

    India News15 hours ago

  5. FM Nirmala Sitharaman Declares Property Worth Rs 2.53 Crore

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo