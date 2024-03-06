Former MP Dhananjay Singh Convicted In Kidnapping Case, Quantum of Sentence on March 6 | Image:PTI

Lucknow: Session Judge Sharad Tripathi on Tuesday convicted former MP Dhananjay Singh and his close aide Santosh Vikram in connection with a case of kidnapping and extortion.

The sentencing is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, March 6, Tripathi said.

Remarking on the case, Advocate Lal Bahadur Pal said that an FIR was registered against both the accused on May 10, 2020, under IPC Sections 364, 386, 504, and 120B.

“The trial was being held in MP-MLA Court. Today, the court pronounced them guilty. The Quantum of the sentence will be pronounced tomorrow,” he added.

He further said that the manager of the Namami Gange project, Abhinav Singhal had accused them of kidnapping, ransom, and threatening.

“Chargesheet was submitted for the same and the matter was heard,” Pal said.

