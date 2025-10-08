Former PM HD Deve Gowda Hospitalised With Infection, Condition Being Monitored

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) founder HD Deve Gowda was hospitalised on Tuesday at a hospital in Bengaluru due to an infection. According to a release issued by the hospital, HD Deve Gowda was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of fever and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

According to his office, a team of medical experts is monitoring his health progress, and hospital administration has assured that he is receiving the best possible care.

The 92-year-old JD(S) leader has been a prominent figure in Karnataka politics for over seven decades. Despite his advanced age, former PM Deve Gowda, who is a Rajya Sabha member, remains active in politics and has been a vocal supporter of the current BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. His party, the Janata Dal (Secular), is a key ally of the BJP in the state.

Meanwhile, Deve Gowda's hospitalisation has raised concern among his supporters and well-wishers, who are eagerly awaiting an update on his health.

He has been a strong advocate for India's multi-alignment policy, which he believes will offer rich dividends in the near future.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, the former PM lauded the government's efforts to pursue alternatives after the United States started an "unreasonable and unjust" tariff war. "I am relieved like millions of Indians that you have been actively pursuing alternatives after the United States started an unreasonable and unjust tariff war. I trust you had a very successful visit and India will reap the benefits of your negotiations and new initiatives. The policy of 'multi-alignment' that you have followed is bound to offer rich dividends in the near future," Gowda said.

"The world has only begun to understand its importance and pragmatism. This is a very constructive and positive formulation compared to our earlier espousal of ‘non-alignment’. Times have changed and we need a new language to pursue our fair dreams," he added.

Former PM Deve Gowda's comments showed his vision for India's future and his support for the government's efforts amidst global trade uncertainty.