Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Ashes Immersed in Yamuna A Day After Last Rites

New Delhi: The ashes of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh was immersed at Astha Ghat, Majnu Ka Tila Gurdwara, in the national capital on Sunday, a day after he was laid to rest with full state honours at Nigham Bodh Ghat.

The religious ceremony of immersing the ashes was performed at around 10am. The architect of economic reforms in India, Ex-PM Manmohan Singh breathed his last at the age of 92 on December 26 after being admitted to AIIMS-Delhi after a “sudden loss of consciousness" at home. The hospital statement attributed his death to “age-related medical conditions."

The two-time Prime Minister and the Congress veteran was cremated on December 28 in the presence of top dignitaries from India and around the world.

President Droupadi Murmu, the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, led the nation in paying last respects to the departed leader. Dr Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur also laid a wreath on his mortal remains as his family paid their last respects.

The last rites were performed in the presence of President Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay R. Ramful and other top leaders and foreign dignitaries.