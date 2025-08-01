Former PM Of India Puts Trump In His Rightful Place With Stinging Public Statement

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, the Janata Dal (Secular), has delivered a scathing rebuke to US President Donald Trump's recent comments on India's economy, dismissing them as baseless and ill-tempered. In a bold statement, Deve Gowda asserted that even the humblest of Indian entrepreneurs, be it a small trader or poor farmer, could teach Trump valuable lessons in economic acumen. The strong response from Deve Gowda came after Trump's disparaging remarks about India's economy, which were shockingly echoed by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

The former Prime Minister inadvertently refuted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's comment, holding up a mirror to his stance, which closely aligns with Donald Trump's childish assertion that India's economy, the world's fastest-growing economy, is a 'dead economy'. Rahul Gandhi's comments have drawn criticism, with many viewing his endorsement of Trump's assessment as a misguided attempt to score political points.

JDS President Deve Gowda's response to Trump's comments was unequivocal. "Even a small trader and a poor farmer in India, who conducts his business with great dignity, integrity and humanity, can teach many lessons to Mr. Trump," he said, asserting the resilience and resourcefulness of India's entrepreneurs. Former PM Deve Gowda's statement outlined the vast difference in perspective between the two nations' leaders, who also advocated for a more nuanced understanding of India's economic strengths.

Deve Gowda Questioned Trump's Leadership

HD Deve Gowda's criticism of Trump extends beyond economic issues, questioning the US President's leadership style and diplomatic approach. "I don't think modern history has seen another head of state who has been so volatile, uncivil and irresponsible," Deve Gowda stated, pointing to Trump's interactions not just with India but with other countries as well. He noted that Trump has not spared his own longstanding allies, suggesting a pattern of behaviour that prioritises confrontation over cooperation.

Despite Trump's assertions about India's economy, Deve Gowda stressed on India's sovereignty and economic resilience. "India is a sovereign nation that is diverse and democratic. Ever since independence, it has always acted in the supreme national interest," he said, adding that the country has the ability to navigate global challenges. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has maintained its stance on national interests, refusing to yield to external pressures.

Deve Gowda's Warning To Opposition Leaders

Former PM Deve Gowda also cautioned opposition leaders in India against aligning themselves with Trump's views. "A word of caution to some Opposition leaders who have rejoiced in the statements of Mr. Trump and have jumped to be his deluded spokespersons in India," he warned, urging them to prioritise national interests over political gains. He added that such actions could lead to their downfall, much like Trump's possible fate.

Hailing India's economic achievements, the JDS President, Deve Gowda, pointed out that the country has been the fastest-growing economy and is now the fifth-largest economy globally. "Mr. Trump must either be blind or ill-informed to designate our economy as 'dead'," he remarked, underscoring the need for accurate information in international discourse.

Donald Trump's recent comments have triggered the trade tensions between India and the US over trade policies and economic issues. The US has imposed a 25% tariff on Indian imports, citing India's high tariffs and trade barriers. India has responded firmly, stating it will take all necessary steps to protect its national interest.

Here is the full statement of HD Devce Gowda:

"Even a small trader and a poor farmer in India, who conducts his business with great dignity, integrity and humanity, can teach many lessons to Mr. Trump.

Like everybody else, I too have been surprised by US President Mr. Donald Trump's baseless and ill-tempered remarks on India and the Indian economy. I don't think modern history has seen another head of state who has been so volatile, uncivil and irresponsible.

Mr. Trump has not just behaved badly with India, but with every other country across the world. He has not spared his own longstanding allies. There is something fundamentally wrong with him which reason, diplomacy or statecraft cannot diagnose and address. It may not be correct to say anything more than this on his ill-tempered nature because it would mean lowering our own standards. Even a small trader and a poor farmer in India, who conducts his business with great dignity, integrity and humanity, can teach many lessons to Mr. Trump.

India is a sovereign nation that is diverse and democratic. Ever since independence, it has always acted in the supreme national interest. It has the God-given ability and strength to negotiate all difficulties that come its way and emerge stronger. I am very happy and proud that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has not compromised our national interest. It has not blinked to Mr. Trump's bullying and has shown that it will never be dictated by threat. On the contrary, the Modi government has gone the full length to protect the Indian agricultural sector as well as small and medium businesses, on which more than half the nation's population is dependent. The firm stand that the Modi government has taken will lead to a national resurgence of an unprecedented scale.