Former Supreme Court Judge AM Khanwilkar appointed as the Lokpal chairperson

New Delhi: Former Supreme Court judge AM Khanwilkar on Tuesday was appointed as the next Lokpal chairperson. As the information shared by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Justice Khanwilkar will take charge as the new Lokpal chairperson.

As per information, Justice Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar Khanwilkar retired from the Supreme Court in July 2022.

According to a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President also appointed former high court judges Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Sanjay Yadav and Ritu Raj Awasthi as judicial members of the Lokpal.

#BREAKING | Former Supreme Court Judge Ajay Manikrao Khanwilkar appointed as India's next Lokpal



Sushil Chandra, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Tirkey were appointed as non-judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman.