Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam Walks Out of NDA Hours After Morning Meet with CM MK Stalin

New Delhi: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s AIADMK Cadres Rights Retrieval Committee on Thursday announced its exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The development came just hours after Panneerselvam was seen walking with incumbent Chief Minister MK Stalin during a morning stroll in Chennai.
Panneerselvam, who had formed a separate faction following a split with his rival and current AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, made the decision public through his supporter Panruti Ramachandran while addressing the media in Chennai.
Panruti Ramachandran informed reporters that Panneerselvam, popularly known as OPS, will soon launch a campaign across Tamil Nadu in the lead-up to the assembly elections scheduled for next year.
"We are breaking the relationship with the NDA alliance. AIADMK Workers Rights Retrieval Committee Co-ordinate O Pannerselvam will start a campaign across Tamil Nadu very soon. As of now, there is no alliance with any party. In future, depending on circumstances, a decision on alliance would be taken. The reason for this is well-known; there is no need for explanation," Panneerselvam was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Though Ramachandran mentioned that the faction would decide on any future alliance based on the situation, political circles are abuzz with rumours that OPS may consider joining hands with actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
When questioned about his early morning meeting with Stalin, Panneerselvam chose not to elaborate. He was also asked about possible future alliances but remained tight-lipped.
"During my stay in Chennai, I used to go for morning walks in the Theosophical Society. This morning, when I was taking a stroll, the CM also came there, and I met him. That's all," he said.
The exit from the NDA came shortly after Panneerselvam openly criticised the central government for withholding ‘Samagra Shiksha’ funds meant for Tamil Nadu. He pointed out that Union Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, informed the Lok Sabha that ₹2,151 crore allocated for 2024-25 under the scheme had been stalled due to the state's non-compliance with the three-language policy.
Panneerselvam said the matter between the Centre and the state government should not impact students and teachers. "That the state government did not agree to the conditions stipulated by the central government was an issue between the two governments. Hence, citing this as the reason for non-release of funds affects the poor and ordinary students and the teachers as well, and this is strongly condemnable," he said, adding, "this action of the central government is against federalism and the Right to Education Act."
