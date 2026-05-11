Former TMC Minister Sujit Bose Arrested By ED In Municipal Recruitment Case

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested former West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sujit Bose in connection with an alleged municipal recruitment scam. Bose was arrested after he appeared at the ED's office for questioning, marking his first appearance before the ED officials since the conclusion of the state’s election.

According to reports, Sujit Bose had been summoned to appear at 10.30 am on Monday, following a series of notices issued by the agency on April 6 asking him to present himself for questioning. He had previously sought additional time, telling the Calcutta High Court that his commitments during the election campaign made it difficult to comply earlier. The court’s intervention allowed him to delay his appearance until after polling.

Meanwhile, the development has intensified scrutiny of the ongoing investigation into irregularities in municipal appointments across the state. The ED officials have been probing allegations of cash-for-jobs practices, with several politicians and officials already questioned in the case. Now, Bose’s arrest signals a big step in the agency’s efforts to establish the chain of responsibility.

The ED’s action against the former West Bengal minister followed weeks of procedural exchanges between the agency and the former minister. After receiving multiple notices in early April, Bose approached the Calcutta HC seeking more time, stressing that his role in the election campaign left him unable to attend. The court granted him relief, permitting him to appear after the electoral process ended.

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However, after the conclusion of the state Assembly elections, Sujit Bose on Monday complied with the revised schedule and arrived at the ED office for questioning. According to the officials, this was his first face-to-face interaction with investigators since the notices were issued. The session lasted several hours before the agency decided to place him under arrest.

Allegations And ED’s Ongoing Probe

Reports suggested that the case centres on alleged irregularities in recruitment to various municipal bodies in West Bengal. The central agency believed that appointments were made in exchange for payments, bypassing standard procedures. The ED has been tracing financial trails and questioning people believed to have facilitated or benefited from the scheme.

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Former Minister Sujit Bose, who previously held a ministerial portfolio in the state government, has not issued a public statement following his arrest. The TMC officials also have so far refrained from commenting in detail, though party sources indicated they are reviewing legal options.

What Are Legal Proceedings

The investigating agency, with Bose now in ED custody, is expected to seek his remand to continue questioning and to examine documents related to the recruitment process. The Legal experts stated that the next few days will be crucial in determining whether the agency can establish a direct link between the former minister and the alleged transactions.