Former TMC MLA Atin Ghosh, Daughter, and Son-in-Law Booked in Alleged Property Grab Case

Kolkata: Former Trinamool Congress MLA and ex-Kolkata deputy mayor Atin Ghosh, along with his daughter Priyadarshini Ghosh and son-in-law, have been booked by police for allegedly illegally occupying a three-storey bungalow and adjacent land in eastern Kolkata for nearly nine years. The property is valued at around Rs 4 crore.

The case was registered at a Bidhannagar police station following a complaint filed by a local businesswoman, according to reports.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly took over the residential property without legal authorisation and have been in occupation since around 2016. The matter pertains to land and a building in the eastern fringes of the city.

Atin Ghosh and his daughter have strongly denied the allegations, as per reports. Priyadarshini Ghosh described the claims as “baseless” and stated that the family would file a defamation suit against those levelling what she called “false and malicious charges,” reports said.

Advertisement

Police have initiated an investigation into the complaint and are examining ownership documents, previous transactions, and the period of alleged illegal occupation.

The development comes as a fresh legal challenge for the former MLA, who has been associated with the Trinamool Congress for several years before his exit from active politics. No arrests have been reported so far.

Advertisement