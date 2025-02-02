Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Visits Mumbai, Plays Cricket With Locals | WATCH

Mumbai: Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday visited the Parsee Gymkhana in south Mumbai and enjoyed a game of cricket, asserting he was happy that he did not get out too many times.

"No trip to Mumbai is complete without a game of tennis ball cricket," he wrote on X.

"Great to be with all of you at the Parsee Gymkhana Club at its anniversary celebrations. What an extraordinary achievement. So much history and so much exciting stuff to come. I managed not to get out too many times this morning," Sunak told media.

He said he looked forward to more such visits.

The iconic Parsee Gymkhana was formed on February 25, 1885 with Sir Jamsetjee Jejeebhoy as its founder president and Jamsetjee Tata as chairman.

Rishi Sunak in Mumbai