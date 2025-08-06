Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Former UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya Gets Slapped on Camera | Watch

Updated 6 August 2025 at 16:48 IST

Former UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya Gets Slapped on Camera | Watch

SP Maurya has frequently courted controversy with his inflammatory remarks on religious matters. His past declaration that "Hinduism is a deceit" and persistent criticism of Sanatan Dharma have consistently drawn sharp condemnation from Hindu organizations.

Reported by: Bhawana Gariya
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Swami Prasad Maurya Slapped During Public Event in Raebareli
Swami Prasad Maurya Slapped During Public Event in Raebareli | Image: X

Raebareli: Swami Prasad Maurya, chief of the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party (RSSP) and former Uttar Pradesh minister, was slapped by a man during a public event at Saras Crossing on Tuesday. The assailant, later identified as a Karni Sena worker, approached SP Maurya under the guise of garlanding him before suddenly attacking him from behind, triggering violent clashes between rival groups at the venue.  

However, as SP Maurya paused for the welcome ceremony, the man abruptly slapped him, leading to immediate chaos. Supporters at the spot swiftly overpowered the assailant and handed him over to the police.

Swami Prasad Maurya Blames Karni Sena, Accuses UP Govt of Complicity

Reacting strongly to the attack, SP Maurya accused the Karni Sena and the state government of orchestrating the attack.

"The goons of this organization are wreaking havoc on law and order under the patronage of the ruling regime," he alleged. "This incident happened in police presence, proving how mafia elements operate freely in Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh." 

He further claimed that the attacker’s community affiliation shielded him from action, stating, "Since they belong to the same community as the chief minister, the government remains silent against such criminals."

Key Occasions When Swami Prasad Maurya Made Headlines 

This is not the first time SP Maurya has been embroiled in controversy. Known for his provocative statements on Hinduism, he previously called "Hinduism a deceit" and criticized Sanatan Dharma, drawing ire from Hindu groups.

In 2023, his remarks "Hindu ek dhokha hai" (Hinduism is a fraud) sparked nationwide outrage. Last year, he quit the Samajwadi Party, citing ideological differences, and later formed his own political front.

ALSO READ: Omar Abdullah Demands Statehood For J&K, Says, 'Centre Must Fulfill Promise'

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 6 August 2025 at 16:47 IST