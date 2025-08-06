Former UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya Gets Slapped on Camera | Watch

Raebareli: Swami Prasad Maurya, chief of the Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party (RSSP) and former Uttar Pradesh minister, was slapped by a man during a public event at Saras Crossing on Tuesday. The assailant, later identified as a Karni Sena worker, approached SP Maurya under the guise of garlanding him before suddenly attacking him from behind, triggering violent clashes between rival groups at the venue.

However, as SP Maurya paused for the welcome ceremony, the man abruptly slapped him, leading to immediate chaos. Supporters at the spot swiftly overpowered the assailant and handed him over to the police.

Swami Prasad Maurya Blames Karni Sena, Accuses UP Govt of Complicity

Reacting strongly to the attack, SP Maurya accused the Karni Sena and the state government of orchestrating the attack.

"The goons of this organization are wreaking havoc on law and order under the patronage of the ruling regime," he alleged. "This incident happened in police presence, proving how mafia elements operate freely in Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh."

He further claimed that the attacker’s community affiliation shielded him from action, stating, "Since they belong to the same community as the chief minister, the government remains silent against such criminals."

Key Occasions When Swami Prasad Maurya Made Headlines

This is not the first time SP Maurya has been embroiled in controversy. Known for his provocative statements on Hinduism, he previously called "Hinduism a deceit" and criticized Sanatan Dharma, drawing ire from Hindu groups.