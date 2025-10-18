Updated 18 October 2025 at 21:10 IST
Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat Narrowly Escapes Road Accident Near Meerut
Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat escapes unhurt in a road accident near Meerut while travelling from Delhi to Dehradun.
Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat Narrowly Escapes Road Accident Near Meerut | Image: X
Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Saturday narrowly escaped a road accident near Meerut, while en route to Dehradun. According to reports, the accident occurred near Kankerkheda, while senior Congress leader Harish Rawat was travelling from Delhi to Dehradun.
As per reports, following the accident, Rawat escaped unhurt and resumed his journey to Dehradun.
Further details regarding the accident are awaited.
