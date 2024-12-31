sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ New Year's Eve | Arvind Kejriwal | Nimisha Priya | Suchir Balaji | Rahul Gandhi | US Cyberattack |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Formula E-Race Case: Telangana Court Pauses KTR's Arrest Until Verdict On His Petition

Published 16:45 IST, December 31st 2024

Formula E-Race Case: Telangana Court Pauses KTR's Arrest Until Verdict On His Petition

The Telangana High Court paused the arrest of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former Telangana minister KT Rama Rao.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Formula E-Race Case: Telangana Court Pauses KTR's Arrest Until Verdict On His Petition
Formula E-Race Case: Telangana Court Pauses KTR's Arrest Until Verdict On His Petition | Image: X

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday paused the arrest of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former Telangana minister KT Rama Rao until a decision on his petition in the alleged Formula E racing scam is made.

More details to follow.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 16:45 IST, December 31st 2024