Punjab: Rupnagar Police has arrested two main accused who carried out an assault on Army personnel at Alpine Dhaba in Ropar in overnight raids. Those arrested have been identified as owner of Alpine Dhaba Jaikar Singh and manager Manpreet Singh alias Mani. The duo will be produced before the court today. Four accused have been arrested so far in the case while around half a dozen are still at large.

SHO Kiratpur Sahib, Jatin Kapoor, informed Republic that the two prime suspects involved in the assault on the army officers have been apprehended. The first suspect is identified as Jaikar Singh, the owner of Alpine Hotel. The second suspect, identified as Manager Manpreet Singh, also known as Mani and a resident of Bara Pind in Bharatgarh, has also been arrested. Earlier, police arrested Rajnish alias Himanshu from Rajpura and Tanay Kumar from Uttar Pradesh in this case.

On March 11, 16 Indian Army personnel were attacked by dhaba owners and their associates in the Ropar area of Punjab after a verbal altercation on UPI payment at Alpine Dhaba. Five soldiers are still hospitalised and are receiving treatment for serious injuries sustained during the altercation.

Police registered an FIR in Kiratpur Sahib Police Station under sections 307, 323, 341, 506, 108, and 145 of IPC. Court granted a remand of one day of two accused arrested yesterday to Rupnagar Police to investigate the matter.