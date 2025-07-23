Four Al-Qaeda Terrorists Arrested By Gujarat ATS, Explosive Auto-Delete Social Media Chats Recovered

New Delhi: Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has busted AQIS (Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent) terror module arresting four suspects across India.

These arrests have been made in a coordinated operation across Ahmedabad, Delhi, Noida, and Modasa (Gujarat) following specific intelligence inputs.

All four have been identified as Fardeen Shaikh r/o Ahmedabad, Mohd Faiq r/o Delhi, Zeeshan Ali r/o Noida and Saifullah Qureshi r/o Modasa. An FIR has been registered under UAPA Sections 13, 18, 38, 39 (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) and BNS Sections 113, 152, 196, 68 (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

Saifullah and Fardeen have been sent to 14-day judicial remand. Where as Faiq and Zeeshan to be produced before the court on July 24.

Gujarat ATS Arrested Four Terrorists

All four suspects are reportedly between 20–25 years old and had been under surveillance for promoting AQIS ideology and conspiring to carry out terror activities.

According to the police, they used Instagram and encrypted apps to spread extremist content and promoted anti-democracy and pro-Sharia narratives.

They are also allegedly involved in a fake currency racket.

One suspect possessed documents related to Operation Sindoor, India’s precision strikes on terror infrastructure.