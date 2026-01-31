Updated 31 January 2026 at 16:50 IST
Four Assam Migrant Workers Found Dead in Labour Shed Near Bengaluru; Suffocation Suspected
All four were migrant workers from Assam and were employed at a Coca-Cola warehouse. The incident happened in Mutsandra village, Hoskote taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, late on Tuesday night inside the room where the victims were sleeping, raising suspicions of suffocation during the night.
Devanahalli, Karnataka: Four young men were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Mutsandra village, Hoskote taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, late on Tuesday night.
All four were migrant workers from Assam and were employed at a Coca-Cola warehouse.
The deaths occurred inside the room where the victims were sleeping, raising suspicions of suffocation during the night.
The deceased have been identified as Jayant Sinde (25), Nirendranath (24), Doctor Taide (25), and Dhananjay Taide (20).
Police said the victims were staying in a labour shed. Preliminary investigations suggest that the four had closed all doors and windows while cooking, which may have led to oxygen depletion.
However, police have stated that the exact cause of death is not yet known.
Personnel from Sulikere police station visited the spot and conducted an inspection. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.
Published On: 31 January 2026 at 16:50 IST