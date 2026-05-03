Four Children Found Murdered In Ambedkar Nagar Home, Police Launch Hunt For Absconding Mother

Ambedkar Nagar: In Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar district, four young siblings were found brutally murdered inside their home on Saturday afternoon. According to the police, the victims, including three boys and a girl aged 14, 12, 10 and 8, were found after the police were alerted to bodies lying inside a sealed house. The incident has left the neighbours in shock, with people demanding stringent punishment for the culprit.

The police stated that the scene at their home was brutal, with initial indications suggesting that bricks and sharp-edged weapons were used in the attack on the children. The level of violence has left police stunned and the neighbourhood in shock. The house, which is registered in the name of the children’s mother, was immediately sealed off as senior officers and forensic teams began collecting evidence.

Further, the police confirmed that the children’s mother was not at the spot when police arrived and remains missing. Her disappearance has made her a central focus of the inquiry, with police teams launching a search operation to trace her. The circumstances have deepened the mystery surrounding the killings.

Property Dispute In Focus

Superintendent of Police (SP) Prachi Singh said that the case was being examined “from every angle” and confirmed that the property belonged to the absconding woman. “A property dispute angle is also being considered, but nothing can be confirmed at this stage,” she told reporters, adding that the exact manner of death would only be established after post-mortem examinations are completed.

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The police sources noted that the children’s father has been working in Saudi Arabia and has not returned home for the past year. The police are factoring his prolonged absence into their inquiries as they attempt to connect the dots together and the family’s circumstances in the months leading up to the incident.

As per the police, the forensic experts spent hours at the house on Saturday, combing through rooms for clues and documenting the crime scene in detail. The area around the property remains sealed while officers continue their examination.

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Meanwhile, the killings have left the locality in fear, with residents expressing grief and disbelief at the deaths of four children in their own home. The police have appealed for any information that might help locate the missing mother or shed light on events prior to the murders. As the post-mortem reports are awaited, the police said all possible motives, including personal and property-related disputes, remain under active investigation.