Four Dead, 12 Injured in Prayagraj Cold Storage Collapse, PM Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Lucknow: Four people were killed and 12 were injured after a part of the cold storage facility building collapsed in the Phaphamau area of Prayagraj on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Pilat Chaudhary, Mashinder, Jyotish, and Jagdish, among whom three hailed from Bihar.

The casualties were mostly daily wage labourers who are now receiving treatment. Rescue teams from NDRF, SDRF, fire brigade, and police used heavy machinery to pull 16 people from the rubble.

The incident has raised glaring questions about the safety risks under which migrant workers are often forced to work in industrial areas, as investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and offered an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to each of the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took cognisance of the matter and expressed his condolences to the victims, the CMO said. He has also announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured, and directed that proper medical treatment be provided to those affected.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident in Phaphamau, Prayagraj, expressing his condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased. The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The Chief Minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each to the injured. The Chief Minister also directed that arrangements be made for the proper treatment of the injured," the statement from the CMO said.

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The Prayagraj District Magistrate said that the exact cause of the collapse would be determined after an investigation. Reports suggest that a possible gas explosion inside the building may have caused the wall to collapse. A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of ADM Finance to investigate the incident.

"The exact cause of the incident will only be known after an investigation, as some people claim an explosion occurred inside, possibly due to gas. The wall collapsed as a result. A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of ADM Finance to investigate the entire incident. They will examine various aspects and submit a report to us within the next 24 to 48 hours. Only then will we be able to determine the exact cause. Regarding the injured, twelve people are being treated at the Hospital. Four people have died, and we are contacting their families and taking further action. Other relief and rescue operations are ongoing," the District Magistrate said speaking to ANI.

Chief Fire Officer Chandra Mohan Sharma stated that a significant ammonia gas leak was observed in the cold storage upon arrival. Rescue efforts began immediately, with water sprayed to mitigate the gas, debris being cleared with JCBs, and continuous search operations underway.