Four Dead in Coal Slurry Collapse at BCCL’s Munidih Washery in Dhanbad; Rescue Operations Underway
According to initial reports, the incident occurred at the washery project falling under the jurisdiction of the Munidih outpost. While loading operations were in progress, a large quantity of coal powder and slurry suddenly gave way, trapping the workers beneath the debris.
- India News
- 2 min read
Dhanbad, Jharkhand: A major accident at the Munidih Coal Washery, operated by Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), has claimed the lives of four contract labourers on Saturday. The victims were buried under a sudden collapse of coal slurry while it was being loaded into a truck.
According to initial reports, the incident occurred at the washery project falling under the jurisdiction of the Munidih outpost. While loading operations were in progress, a large quantity of coal powder and slurry suddenly gave way, trapping the workers beneath the debris.
Four bodies have been recovered so far. However, officials and rescue teams fear that more labourers may still be trapped under the slurry. Rescue and relief operations are being carried out on a war footing, with JCB excavators being deployed to clear the debris and reach any possible survivors.
Local police, CISF personnel, and residents from nearby villages rushed to the site immediately after the incident and are actively assisting in the rescue efforts. An atmosphere of shock, tension, and mourning has gripped the region as families of the deceased await further updates.
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This is the latest in a series of industrial accidents reported in the coal belt of Jharkhand, where safety concerns during loading and handling operations often come under scrutiny.
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Further details on the identities of the deceased and the exact number of missing workers are awaited as the operation continues.
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