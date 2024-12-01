Four Girls Killed as Earth Mound Collapses in Bihar’s Buxar District | Video

Four Girls Killed as Earth Mound Collapses in Bihar’s Buxar District | Image: X

Buxar: Four young girls lost their lives after a mound of earth collapsed on them in Bihar’s Buxar district on Sunday morning. The tragic incident occurred in Sarenja village, under the Rajpur police station area, while six girls were digging mud for constructing a temporary house, police said.

VIDEO | Four Girls Killed, One Injured Killed as Earth Mound Collapses in Bihar’s Buxar District

A tragic incident occurred near Sarenja Rajkiya Buniyadi School in the Rajpur police station area, where five young girls were trapped under a collapsing mound while digging soil.

According to police officials, the girls were collecting clay for household purposes when the accident happened.

Hearing their cries for help, nearby residents rushed to the scene, removed the debris, and rescued the girls.

They were immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors declared four of them dead.

The deceased have been identified as Nayantara Kumari (11) and Shalini Kumari (8), daughters of Shyam Narayan, Shivani Kumari (6), daughter of Ramesh Ram, and Sanju Kumari (11), daughter of Tinku Ram—all from Sareja village.

Nayantara and Shalini were sisters. The fifth girl, 10-year-old Karishma, daughter of Ramchandra, sustained injuries in the incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Local authorities announced immediate financial support for the victims' families.