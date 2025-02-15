Four Killed, 6 Injured as Vehicle Carrying Maha Kumbh Pilgrims Collides With Truck in Gujarat

Four killed, 6 injured as van carrying pilgrims from Maha Kumbh collides with truck in Gujarat | Image: X

Dahod: At least Four persons were killed and six sustained injuries after a tourist van with pilgrims from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj crashed into a small truck on a highway in Gujarat's Dahod district on Saturday.

The accident happened around 2.15 am on the Indore-Ahmedabad highway near Limkheda.

He said a tourist van carrying 10 pilgrims rammed into a truck parked on the side of the road.

The deceased, including a woman, were residents of Ankleshwar in Bharuch district and Dholka in Ahmedabad district, he said.