Four Killed As Truck Carrying Iron Rods Collides With Autorickshaw in Warangal

Four killed in Warangal after iron-laden truck collides with autorickshaw

Warangal: In a tragic accident, four people were killed on the Warangal-Mamnoor road after a truck carrying iron bars lost control during an overtaking attempt, causing the bars to fall onto two autorickshaws.

Police said that four people have also been injured in the incident.

"Four people died, and another four are injured. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter," police said.