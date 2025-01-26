Published 21:56 IST, January 26th 2025
Four Killed As Truck Carrying Iron Rods Collides With Autorickshaw in Warangal
Four people were killed in Warangal after a truck carrying iron bars lost control during an overtaking attempt, causing the bars to fall onto autos.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Four killed in Warangal after iron-laden truck collides with autorickshaw | Image: Representational
Warangal: In a tragic accident, four people were killed on the Warangal-Mamnoor road after a truck carrying iron bars lost control during an overtaking attempt, causing the bars to fall onto two autorickshaws.
Police said that four people have also been injured in the incident.
"Four people died, and another four are injured. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter," police said.
This is a developing story and further details are awaited in the incident.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 21:56 IST, January 26th 2025