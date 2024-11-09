sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:13 IST, November 9th 2024

Four Killed in Road Accident in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

Four people were killed after their car collided with a pickup goods vehicle near Maragutti cross in Kamalapura taluk

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Four people were killed after their car collided with a pickup goods vehicle near Maragutti cross in Kamalapura taluk | Image: ANI
10:13 IST, November 9th 2024