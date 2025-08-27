Four Maoists Killed in 8-Hour Long Encounter on Gadchiroli–Narayanpur Border

Gadchiroli: Maoist formations of the Gadchiroli Division were present in the Koparshi forest area on the Gadchiroli–Narayanpur border. Based on this intelligence, 19 C-60 units and 2 units of CRPF Quick Action Teams (QAT) were deployed to the said forest area under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations), Mr M. Ramesh.

Braving torrential rains in the district and Bhamragad area over the last two days, the operations team reached the forest area this morning. While conducting a search operation, Maoists opened indiscriminate firing on them, leading to effective retaliation by the security forces.

After an exchange of fire which continued intermittently for almost eight hours, a total of four Maoist bodies (one male and three female) have been retrieved during the area search, along with four weapons—one SLR rifle, two INSAS rifles, and one .303 rifle.