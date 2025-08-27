Updated 27 August 2025 at 18:54 IST
Four Maoists Killed in 8-Hour Long Encounter on Gadchiroli–Narayanpur Border
After nearly eight hours of intermittent gunfire, security forces recovered four Maoist bodies and seized four weapons.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Gadchiroli: Maoist formations of the Gadchiroli Division were present in the Koparshi forest area on the Gadchiroli–Narayanpur border. Based on this intelligence, 19 C-60 units and 2 units of CRPF Quick Action Teams (QAT) were deployed to the said forest area under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations), Mr M. Ramesh.
Braving torrential rains in the district and Bhamragad area over the last two days, the operations team reached the forest area this morning. While conducting a search operation, Maoists opened indiscriminate firing on them, leading to effective retaliation by the security forces.
After an exchange of fire which continued intermittently for almost eight hours, a total of four Maoist bodies (one male and three female) have been retrieved during the area search, along with four weapons—one SLR rifle, two INSAS rifles, and one .303 rifle.
Further search operations are still underway in the area for the remaining Maoists.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 27 August 2025 at 18:54 IST