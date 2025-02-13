Four Miscreants Who Attacked Cops Under Drug Influence Nabbed In Surat

Four miscreants who attacked cops under drug influence arrested in Surat | Image: Representative

Surat: Four history-sheeters were arrested for allegedly attacking two constables of the Salabatpura police station under the influence of drugs, officials said on Friday.

Police said that cops were attacked after they stopped the rickshaw of the accused while carrying out regular checking.

Miscreants Attack Cops Under Influence of Drugs

The four accused have been identified as Mohammad Tufel Hanif Shaikh (30), Hanif alias Monu Shaikh (24), Abdul Sahil Shaikh (28) and Nitin alias Langdo Jadav.

According to the police, after attacking cops, two of the accused fled to Vadodara while two of them went to Surat.

The accused also changed the number plate of the rickshaw to evade arrest, police said.

“Tufel has seven serious offences registered against him, including murder. Hanif and Abdul also have a criminal history. We will check if anyone is on conditional bail or not. If we find any such thing, we will proceed to get their bails cancelled," said Deputy commissioner of police (zone-4) Vijaysingh Gurjar.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway in the matter, cops said. M