Four Of Bengaluru Techie Family Die In An Alleged Suicide Pact, Kids Poisoned. What We Know So Far
Four members of a family, including a software consultant, his wife, and their two children, were found dead at their rented home in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru: Four members of a family, including a software consultant, his wife, and their two children, were found dead at their rented home in Bengaluru. The deceased have been identified as Anup Kumar (38), his wife Rakhi (35), and their two children aged 5 and 2.
Police reported that a couple was found hanging at their residence this morning. The reason behind this extreme act is still under investigation.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Shekhar H. Tekkannavar, confirmed that the families of the deceased have been notified.
The case is currently being treated as a suspected murder-suicide, according to police officials.
Bengaluru Techie Family Die In Suicide Pact | What We Know So Far
- The family, originally from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, had been living at their current address for about two years.
- Anup Kumar worked as a software consultant at a private firm.
- On Monday morning, the family's house help arrived for work but received no response despite several attempts to contact them. Concerned, the house help alerted the neighbors, who then contacted the police. Upon entering the home, authorities found the bodies of the couple and their children.
- According to an initial investigation by news agency IANS, Anup and Rakhi are believed to have poisoned their children before taking their own lives by hanging.
- The couple may have been emotionally distressed, possibly due to the health condition of their elder child. Anupriya, their special needs child, was reportedly a source of stress for the parents, according to statements from the house help.
- The couple appeared to be in good spirits and had even planned a trip to Pondicherry. According to the police, who cited the house help, the packing was finished on Sunday.
- The family employed three staff members, consisting of two cooks and a caregiver for their children, each earning Rs 15,000 per month.
- So far, no suicide note has been found at the scene. The police have opened a case and are currently investigating the matter.
