Four Pilgrims Killed, 20 Injured in Truck-Bus Collision in UP's Basti

Basti: At least four people were killed and 20 others injured after a truck collided with a bus carrying pilgrims late on Monday night at the Hardiya intersection under the Basti Sadar police station area.

District Magistrate Kritika Jyotsna said the accident occurred late in the night, leaving four pilgrims dead on the spot. Of the injured, three were referred to higher medical centres, while 17 others are undergoing treatment at local hospitals and are reported to be out of danger.

"The district administration is providing all possible assistance to the injured," the DM said. Road traffic may also be affected, with slower movement and longer travel times anticipated.

Visuals from the accident site showed cranes being deployed to remove the heavily damaged vehicles and clear the debris from the road. Police teams reached the spot soon after the incident, rescued the injured and shifted them to the nearest hospitals. The area was cordoned off to facilitate rescue and clearance operations.

A case has been registered regarding the incident, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision. Further details are awaited.