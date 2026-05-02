Four School Teachers Killed in Himachal as Storm-Felled Pine Tree Crushes Vehicle in Kullu

Kullu, Himachal Pradesh: In a tragic incident, four school teachers lost their lives on the spot when a massive pine tree crashed onto their moving vehicle during a powerful storm in the Ani subdivision of Kullu district on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred when strong winds during the severe storm uprooted the tree, which fell directly onto the vehicle. Three other individuals travelling in the same vehicle sustained serious injuries and have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The victims, all teachers, were reportedly returning from their duties when the accident took place. Local authorities have reached the spot and initiated rescue and clearance operations. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

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Officials have urged residents and motorists to exercise caution during such weather alerts.

